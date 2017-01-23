Police Warn Motorists Over Freezing Fog Conditions On The Isle Of Wight

Motorists are being reminded to take care on the roads this morning (Monday), as freezing fog hits the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Constabulary said due to a burst water main on Staplers Road, the road is treacherous and is reminding drivers to take extra caution.

Island Roads has implemented three-way traffic lights while the burst main is being dealt with.

Isle of Wight Radio listeners have urged caution on pavements and untreated road.

There is also travel disruption on the ferries.

Wightlink’s 6.30am sailing between Portsmouth and Fishbourne and the 7.30am service from Fishbourne to Porstmouth are cancelled due to the thick fog.

Red Funnel’s Red Jet is delayed by approximately 20 minutes due to reduced visibility.

