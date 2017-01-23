Red Funnel Plans: Inspectorate Calls For Inquiry As Alternative’s Recommended For Approval

The Planning Inspectorate wants a public inquiry as it considers Red Funnel’s plans to knock down homes and businesses on Dover Road, East Cowes, to build a new terminal building and marshalling yard.

The scheme was refused by the Isle of Wight Council in April.

When it passed to the Planning Inspectorate for an appeal, Red Funnel had requested the matter be dealt with through written correspondence. However, the Planning Inspectorate says it needs to be considered by public inquiry.

Red Funnel says the Inspectorate asked for hard copies of the plans in December. The cross-Solent operator says the paperwork is currently being prepared.

Meanwhile, Red Funnel’s alternative plan will go before the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday) at a meeting that starts at County Hall at 4pm.

The new scheme retains properties on Dover Road and includes development either side of the road.

However, a number of marine businesses would have to find new premises. The plan relies on alternative deep-water access being made available at a site further along the River Medina.

