Disruption To Travel Services Due To Thick Fog On The Isle Of Wight

A fog warning is in place for the Isle of Wight this morning (Tuesday), for the second day in a row and is causing disruption to travel services.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Red Funnel has said its Red Jet service is running 10 to 15 minutes late and may encounter disruption up until 11am.

Wighlink has announced that its Lymington to Yarmouth sailings are suspended until mid-morning, while its Fishbourne to Portsmouth and Ryde to Portsmouth Harbour services are subject to disruption.

Hovertravel has said its crossing times have been extended due to the adverse weather.

On the roads, we have had reports of frost in Shanklin and Isle of Wight Radio listeners are reporting cars in ditches.

