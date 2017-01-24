The Isle of Wight Council Planning Committee are meeting today to discuss plans for Red Funnel at East Cowes and homes on land at Ryde.

They’ll be making decisions on five applications – including Red Funnel’s proposals for East Cowes, a rebuild for Carisbrooke College and a proposal to build 80 houses on land at Westridge near Ryde.

It’s Red Funnel’s second application to Isle of Wight Council, including revised plans for a new terminal at East Cowes and a marshalling yard. The previous application, which included the demolition of houses and businesses on Dover Road in the town is now the in the hands of the Planning Inspectorate.

It’s being recommended for ‘conditional permission’.

Land south of Westridge Farm has had plans for redevelopment submitted. The developer’s have requested permission for 80 homes on land there, but there’s been vocal opposition from pressure group ‘Save Westridge Farm’.

It’s being recommended for ‘conditional permission’.

Carisbrooke Academy on Wellington Road is applying for permission to demolish a large part of existing buildings and build a 2/3 storey building for use by 600 pupils.

It’s also being recommended for ‘conditional permission’.

