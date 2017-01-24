Hollywood musical La La Land has continued its awards momentum, landing a record-equalling 14 nominations from the Academy, including best picture.

Damien Chazelle receives nods for best director and best original screenplay, while its leading stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are up for best actor and actress respectively.

Its presence was also felt throughout the technical categories, with two of the movie’s main tracks being nominated for best song.

La La Land picked up as many nods as 1997 film Titanic and 1950 movie All About Eve, and it is also the most nominated musical ever.

Following two years of #OscarsSoWhite furore, the Academy fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, Denzel Washington’s Fences and Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures.

Washington missed the nod for best director, but was compensated in the best leading actor category, as was his co-star Viola Davis.

Thank you to the Academy for recognising this extraordinary, important film and my work in it, Davis said in a statement.

Thank you Denzel for being at the helm!

The biggest surprise of day was Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, landing eight nominations including best picture, director, cinematography and adapted screenplay.

One category the sci-fi drama did not score was best actress for Amy Adams, in what was probably the biggest Oscar snub of the year.

Also surprisingly out of the race is Ryan Reynolds’ passion-project Deadpool.

The R-rated comic-book adaptation scored big at the Golden Globes, winning best actor in a musical or comedy for Reynolds and best picture musical or comedy.

Reynolds fell short of becoming the first super-hero to be nominated for best picture, and one step behind of the critically-slammed Suicide Squad, which managed to bag one nomination for best makeup and hairstyling.

The year is shaping up nicely for independent cinema, with box-office phenomenon Hell Or High Water landing four nominations, including best picture, best original screenplay for writer/director Taylor Sheridan and best supporting actor for Jeff Bridges.

What a thrill, especially for a movie that is so close to my heart, Bridges said in a statement.

I really dug playing with Gil, Chris and Ben and being directed by the talented David Mackenzie. And such a GREAT script from Taylor. Woo Hoo! Thanks Academy.

Awards favourites Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea fared as well as was expected, landing eight and six nominations respectively.

Jenkins’ drama was recognised mostly for its visuals, including cinematography, film editing, directing and best picture.

Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea dazzled the Academy mostly with its star power, which earned it nods for actors Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams.

It’s such an honor to be counted alongside our fellow nominees and all the really extraordinary movies that came out this year, Lonergan said.

We tried to make a movie about people standing by each other no matter what; thank you to everyone who let us try, and to everyone out there trying to tell the truth about what it is to be a human being.

One of the toughest categories to predict will be best leading actress, with Natalie Portman’s triumphant Jackie Kennedy paired against Loving’s Ruth Negga, Elle’s Isabelle Huppert, Emma Stone in La La Land and Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins.

This was Streep’s 20th Oscar nomination, making Academy history just weeks after being called by President Trump one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.

Also leading the awards race is Garth Davis’ Lion, Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures and Pablo Larrain’s Jackie.

The ceremony, hosted by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on 26 February.

