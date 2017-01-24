This year’s Oscar nominations are out and Hollywood musical La La Land leads the way with a record-equalling 14. Here are the nominees in all categories:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Denzel Washington – Fences

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou – The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Mike Mills – 20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Moonlight

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Arrival

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

My Life as a Zucchini

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival, Bradford Young

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Moonlight, James Laxton

Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made In America

13th

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land Of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats

Pear Cider And Cigarettes, Robert Valley

Pearl, Patrick Osborne

Piper, Alan Barillaro

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme Et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

