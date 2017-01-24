This year’s Oscar nominations are out and Hollywood musical La La Land leads the way with a record-equalling 14. Here are the nominees in all categories:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Denzel Washington – Fences
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou – The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
Mike Mills – 20th Century Women
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Moonlight
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Arrival
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
My Life as a Zucchini
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival, Bradford Young
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Moonlight, James Laxton
Silence, Rodrigo Prieto
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made In America
13th
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
BEST FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land Of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats
Pear Cider And Cigarettes, Robert Valley
Pearl, Patrick Osborne
Piper, Alan Barillaro
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme Et Le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
BEST SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
