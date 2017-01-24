A weather warning for fog and ice has been issued for the Isle of Wight from 6pm this evening (Tuesday).

The Met Office said a ‘be aware’ yellow weather warning will be in place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Drivers are reminded to use their headlights – not just sidelights – and fog lights in the foiggy conditions.

The Met Office said:

“Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning. “The fog will become more widespread through the night, with icy patches on untreated roads and paths an additional hazard. “Travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

