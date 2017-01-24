Plans for 80 homes on land south of Westridge Farm have been rejected by Isle of Wight Council.

The plans were met with fierce opposition when first proposed, leading to the formation of local pressure group – ‘Save Westridge Farm’.

Isle of Wight Council planning officers had recommended that the plan be given ‘conditonal permission’.

But a vote of eight councillors to one saw the plans rejected on the grounds of access.

Ryde East Councillor Roger Whitby-Smith spoke at length against the proposal. He told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I’m very happy. I think, to be honest with you, that the people sitting on the committee were uncomfortable with the thought that housing should go on where there’s a working farm and there’s certainly well known highway problems and problems concerned with access [were] made very clear.”

The development comes after conditional permission was given to the Pennyfeathers development which could see more than 900 homes built on land nearby, increasing the size of urban Ryde.

Councillor Whitby-Smith added:

“The great worry is that it’s all very much oriented to Ryde and the people of Ryde, quite rightly, are very stressed with it all.”

Comments

comments