The Prince of Wales has given his backing to the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, describing the build-up of plastic waste in our oceans as "one of the most troubling environmental trends".

Speaking in the Morning Room at Clarence House, Prince Charles said: One of the most troubling environmental trends, as I see it at least, is the progressive build-up of plastic waste in the oceans.

Eighty percent of it is coming from the land as everyday products such as plastic bags, straws and bottles as they travel along rivers to the sea and then finish up being spread right around the world to end up even on the most remote stretches of oceans, farthest-flung beaches on Earth and the deepest parts of the ocean.

Speaking in support of the Sky campaign, he added: All I can say is Sky’s ocean plastics campaign will hopefully create further awareness of this incredibly serious issue.

For over 40 years, the heir to the throne has been a leading voice on environmental issues – at times facing criticism for his involvement at the forefront of the climate change debate.

In 2010, he set up his International Sustainability Unit to help facilitate discussion between governments, businesses and key individuals.

Talking about the impact that plastic waste is having on marine species, the Prince said: Some of that plastic is being swallowed by sea birds, by whales, dolphins, seals and other creatures to the point today where plastic waste is estimated to be in the guts of about half of all marine mammals.

He continued: I also find it sobering to think that almost all the plastic ever produced is still here somewhere, on the planet in one form or another, and will remain here for centuries to come – possibly thousands of years.

The Prince also believes we should learn from other European countries where people are given incentives to recycle single-use plastics.

Citing Sweden, Belgium and Germany as examples, he said: They have a deposit scheme for plastic bottles using reverse vending machines which suck your bottle in when you put it into the machine.

When they introduced this to Germany, the rubbish problem reduced by 95%.

It almost seems to me extraordinary that we don’t look more closely at these sorts of initiatives which could make such a dramatic difference.

Next week, two of the Prince’s charities – the International Sustainability Unit and Business in the Community – will hold meetings in London with a number of high-profile businesses to look at how companies can help reduce the amount of plastic in the supply chain, and come up with creative solutions to make sure less ends up in our oceans and waterways.

