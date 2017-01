Queen’s Gallantry Medal For Police Officer Who Saved A Woman In Cowes

The honour of being awarded a Queen’s Gallantry Medal has been presented to Hampshire Constabulary police officer Nathan Lucy.

His selfless actions while on duty saved the life of a woman who jumped into the water from the Red Jet Terminal in Cowes.

Hampshire Constabulary explained:

“PC Lucy, a dog handler with the Joint Operations Unit, was on duty in Cowes in April 2014 when he was made aware that a vulnerable woman had gone into the water.

“Upon seeing the woman and knowing that she was being swept out by the current, he ran to three different locations to get ahead of her in the water and shouted at her to swim towards him.

“Sadly, she ignored him.

“Knowing that she was in danger of drowning due to the current and temperatures he took a life ring and jumped into the sea and started to swim towards her.

“When he reached her, he stretched out towards her but she kicked him in the chest.

“He eventually managed to get hold of the female but she pushed him under the water.

“When he resurfaced he was able to pull her towards him and gripped the life ring.

“Someone on the jetty then started to pull them in.

“The woman continued to resist but then went very still with her eyes closed.

“PC Lucy pushed her head higher out of the water which again caused him to go under.

“Despite this, he retained hold of her until they were finally pulled into the jetty, where she was lifted out and given immediate life-saving treatment before being taken to hospital.

“Throughout the incident he displayed great dedication and remained calm and in control.”