Red Funnel have had their plans for work at East Cowes put in limbo by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee.

The ferry firm had submitted an application for two marshalling yards in East Cowes -one at Trinity Wharf and another at the Redux site.

The plans had been recommended for conditional permission by Isle of Wight Council planning officers.

However, Councillors decided that the application should be split in two – favouring the Trinity Wharf yard (marked B in the picture).

It’s led the Head of Planning and Housing, Wendy Perera, to suggest that the decision be ‘called in’ and to be the subject of a special meeting where Councillors could reconsider the risk attached to their decision.

Red Funnel’s earlier application, which included the demolition of homes and businesses on Dover Street in the town, is now to be the subject of a public enquiry.

Chief Executive of Red Funnel, Kevin George, was taking positives from the meeting:

“Good news for support for the Trinity Wharf part of it and I think we’ll wait to see what emerges in terms of the Redux part of it. “I think in the next few days we’ll seek to get clarity from the planning team about actually where we are, it’s a bit grey at the moment.”

