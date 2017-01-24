Supreme Court Countdown For Isle Of Wight Father’s School Fines Case

An Isle of Wight father will appear at the Supreme Court next week (31) to find out whether parents across the country will be fined for taking their children out of school during term time – but the Isle of Wight Council is taking legal advice.

Jon Platt, from Nettlestone, has already twice won a ruling in his favour after he didn’t pay a fine for taking his daughter on holiday during term time.

But the The Department for Education requested that Isle of Wight Council ask for the leave to appeal, and it will now be heard again at London’s Supreme Court next week.

And despite recent changes at the top of the Isle of Wight Council which included the resignation of Council Leader Jonathan Bacon and Deputy Leader Steve Stubbings, the case is very much likely to still go ahead. But, the new Executive Member for Children’s Services for the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, calling for it to be dropped.

Councillor Whitehouse said:

“I have not changed my position on the school absences case, it should have been dropped immediately after the magistrates’ hearing. I am limited in what I can say formally about this case because of a legal agreement entered into by my predecessor on behalf of the council. “I intend to take further independent legal advice and may issue a purely personal statement in due course.”

Mr Platt said he hopes parents won’t be criminalised by the Supreme Court’s decision, but admits he doesn’t know which way it will go.

Mr Platt said:

“It has been on-going for almost two years now. But no case involving school fines had ever got the High Court – and the Supreme Court. “If the council’s Education Spokesman [Cllr Whitehouse] and the new leader of the Isle of Wight Council [Dave Stewart] doesn’t support this appeal then it should be left for me and the Department for Education to fight things out. I think that would be good thing. It won’t make any difference to how the case will proceed. “Perhaps the time has come for the Isle of Wight not to be involved? Maybe now it should just be me against the Department for Education? “If every unauthorised absence is a criminal offence, it means that 12.8 million offences were committed in 2015. That would be a shocking position if that was the outcome of the case. “But, if they [Supreme Court] decide that is the law, then taking your child out of school during term time will become a criminal offence – and I very much hope that does not happen.”

