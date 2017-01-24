Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a policeman at a petrol station in Belfast have made two more arrests.

The men, aged 30 and 39, were detained in west Belfast – and a 36-year-old who was arrested following Sunday’s shooting remains in custody.

Police say up to 10 shots were fired by a high-velocity rifle in the attack on the community policeman, who was shot in the arm at the garage forecourt on Crumlin Road in the north of the city.

It is believed the rounds may have been fired from behind a fence across the road as two officers emerged from a shop.

The injured officer had emergency surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Chief Constable, George Hamilton, told reporters the officer’s body armour may have saved him from further harm.

He added that he was pleased he had been able to have a conversation with the officer, who is in good spirits but needs further surgery.

He is in a fairly serious condition regarding injuries to his right arm. The officer appears to have been struck, probably three times, on the right arm causing fairly significant damage to the arm, said Mr Hamilton.

He added: I would just simply condemn this despicable attack, this act of complete recklessness as the filling station out of the Crumlin Road was riddled with high-velocity gunfire when people were going about their normal business.

Police appealed for anyone who saw an Audi-type vehicle at the scene at around 7.30pm on Sunday night to contact them.

The shooting has fuelled fears that dissident republican terrorists could seek to take advantage of the political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Coming just four days after the collapse of the devolved government, this gun attack can only increase tension in the run-up to a snap election.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said he was appalled by news of the shooting and described the attack on the officer as absolutely sickening.

Mark Lindsay, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, said: This attempted murder underlines the fragility of our peace.

It’s one reason why the threat level here remains classed ‘severe’ which means a terrorist attack is highly likely.

Officers already exercise great vigilance and I would appeal to them to remain on high alert.

(c) Sky News 2017: Two more arrests over shooting of policeman in Northern Ireland

