Carisbrooke College is hoping its plans for a brand new school will be given the go-ahead by Isle of Wight Councillors later tonight (Monday).

If it is given the green light, the 600-place secondary school would be built over two floors.

The current buildings house more students, but would be demolished once the new school is complete.

Carisbrooke College, which is part of the Island Innovation Trust, is hoping to open the new building in time for September.

