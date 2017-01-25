The America’s Cup is to be overhauled after a majority of teams have signed up to a new framework for the next two cycles of the oldest trophy in international sport.

The announcement was made by Martin Whitmarsh, CEO of Land Rover BAR, the British team led by Sir Ben Ainslie which is competing in the 35th America’s Cup match in Bermuda this summer.

Under the changes, the next two America’s Cups would become tightly organised two-year events.

A new class of boat would be created that could compete in windspeeds of up to 26 knots, making it less likely races get cancelled.

Over the past 166 years, each winner of the cup has been given the deed of gift to re-create the event including decisions on timing, boats and class rules.

Emirates Team New Zealand, which came second in 2013, is the only team not to sign up to the new framework.

A statement from the team said: Emirates Team NZ believe the future America’s Cup format is to be decided by the defender and challenger of record as it has historically been.

The America’s Cup has been recently transformed by televisual hydrofoiling catamarans and short course racing, close to shore, to create a stadium atmosphere.

Organisers hope the changes will control costs to enable more teams to enter, lowering the budget for entrants to between £30m and £40m.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben won the 2013 event as tactician for Oracle Team USA in San Francisco, but has spoken of his determination to bring the cup home to the UK, where the competition started in 1851.

Sir Ben said: It’s a pivotal moment in the history of the America’s Cup, for the teams coming together.

To have a plan for the future and to be able to commit to it is a big step forward.

Mr Whitmarsh told Sky News: For so long America’s Cup has built to this crescendo and evaporated for two to three years. We have to grow the sport and make it more exciting.

The agreement improves the reliability and people need to know where the sport is going. We have to grow and develop it.

(c) Sky News 2017: America’s Cup to be held every two years after teams agree framework

