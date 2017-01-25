Cars Involved In Incidents Across The Isle Of Wight

Cars have been involved in road incidents this morning (Wednesday), thought to have been caused by the ice and fog.

Newport Road is now clear to traffic after an incident.

A car skidded off the road near to Tapnell Farm in Freshwater.

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 6.23 to a Ford KA which has found in the ditch.

Police said no one was injured

Also, a car has rolled on to its roof in Ventnor.

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 7.28am to a Kia Picanto which had come off the road on St Lawrence Shute, close to the junction with Whitwell Road.

Police said no one was injured.

Vehicle recovery has been called and Island Roads have been made aware of the incident.

