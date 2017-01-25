Energy Programme Is After Bright Ideas From Isle Of Wight Businesses

A UK investment company, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, are looking for the next bright idea to create environmentally friendly energy to power the Island.

The Ignite ‘Big Energy Idea’ Accelerator Programme wants local businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations to come forward with a new innovative ideas that they think will help build a better and more energy efficient future.

If your application is successful, you will receive a package of pre-investment support, including specialist knowledge from experts and the opportunity to apply for investment.

Backed by Centrica, Ignite’s programme has been running since 2014 and is the UK’s first impact investment fund that focuses on energy.

One project that has been supported through the Ignite ‘Big Energy Idea’ is Eccleston George.

With the help of the programme, the Isle of Wight organisation was able to help bring to life its idea of transforming zoo animal waste into usable methane gas.

Nigel George, co-founder of Eccleston George, said:



“The mentoring support that we received from the Ignite team was outstanding, and it really helped us to expand our initial idea. “We’re only a small organisation, so it was really useful to receive advice from people who have a wealth of experience working in the energy sector. “It’s great to see that projects such as the ‘Big Energy Idea’ are available for people who want to help change society, and I’d definitely encourage people with an innovative energy idea to apply.”

Sam Salisbury, Investment Principal for Ignite, said:

“Isle of Wight is filled with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs. We are hoping that twenty local businesses enter the Big Energy Idea to make the most of the support and potential investment available. “We’re looking for people passionate about building a more efficient and sustainable future, and we just know that the people of Isle of Wight have the ideas we need to solve some of the most complex problems facing our society. “Whether it’s to make an energy idea a reality, scale a business up or increase its reach, we’re here to help enterprises achieve their potential. “Over the past three years, we’ve awarded more than £8 million to projects across the country and have provided many more with essential mentoring, skills and networking support that they need to bring their idea to life.”

Ideas must be submitted before the 31 January. If successful, you will be asked to pitch to a panel of industry experts in February.

For more information on Ignite’s ‘Big Energy Idea’, or to apply, visit their website here.

Comments

comments