One Year On: Cowes Businesses Destroyed By Medina Yard Fire Rise From The Ashes

A year ago today (25 January) many businesses in Cowes had their livelihood turned upside-down when a fire took hold at Medina Yard.

But despite the devastation caused by the blaze, businesses have picked themselves up, brushed themselves down and have come back stronger.

Scroll for video:

The fire started inside TJ Motors, which had a unit on the site at the time.

VIDEO – The fire in January 2016

Now called ‘Vectis Garage’, it is based in Newport and continued business as normal. Its owner said the devastating fire is still a raw and upsetting subject – and refused to comment any further.

The Stone Shop was greatly affected by the fire and is the only unit left at Medina Yard. It had a great proportion of its premises destroyed.

Dan Avery, who works as a stonemason at the businesses, said almost 80% of the premises burned to the ground:

“It was a bit slow to start with last year because obviously we had to sort out it all out and clear everything but it’s picked itself up and the Stone Shop is still rolling. “It was a crazy experience, I’ve never seen anything like it… I was literally just standing a few metres away just watching the whole place burn…everything was on fire.”

Among the businesses located at Medina Yard was David Heritage Yacht Restoration. Their site was burnt down along with the many boats that were inside in unit.

Office Manager, Sarah Ross recalls the day:

“It was fairly awful, it went very very quickly and as all the news reports have show it was thick, black, acrid smoke that you couldn’t see through. “The worst part was waiting to see if everybody in the entire site, not just just the David Heritage Racing Yachts gang, had got out safely. I personally think it was a miracle that nobody was killed that day. It could have been a lot worse. Everybody survived to talk about it and we’re all still here.”

Sarah said luckily, they’ve been able to salvage what they could and have continued with their business:

“Fortunately the businesses did survive. The workshop didn’t go up in the flames it was just the storage. “We’ve got a lot of work from the end last season and owners thinking about getting their boats back in the water when the sailing season starts here in April so we’ve got a lot of boat preparation going on so we’re busy.”

Another business that suffered life-changing damage was FB Fabrications.

Clive Ford, a partner in the business, describes his accounts of that day:

“I thought it was going to rain to start with, I was welding and I sensed it was going a bit dark. I lifted the welding screen and realised that it was a thick wall of smoke on the ceiling above me. I decided to do a runner. As we went the roof started coming in, molten lumps of metal falling on the floor. The alarms went off as we went outside and it was quite scary really.”

Since the fire, FB Fabrications has found a new home on Seaview Road in Cowes and is thriving.

“We’ve been very lucky, we’ve got a lot of customers who are very loyal to us and I think we’ve been busy since the fire to be honest. We had a temporary premises down at Jam & Sons in Cowes and Mark Board [Director of Jam & Sons] was a great help to us and our customers have been loyal and kept us busy which has been great. “Some of the machinery was salvageable. Anything electronic was obviously melted and destroyed. It wasn’t too bad, some stuff was replaced, stuff was shot to be honest, half and half really. “It’s nice to be in a brand new unit and not having to put buckets out when it rains and out on the road and being visible so promising for the future I think.”

Comments

comments