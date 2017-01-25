If there is a clear majority of MPs wishing to trigger Article 50, as there is, then it could be argued that the Supreme Court case has been pointless.

Losing the case was bad news for the Government but it could have been very much worse.

The judges might have taken a view on the extent, length and quality of legislation required to trigger Article 50 but they expressly left that to Parliament.

The judges could have backed an alternative interpretation of the Sewell Convention that required legislative consent from Holyrood, Stormont and the Cardiff Assembly. The Supreme Court unanimously found against that case.

They might have referred matter of EU law to the European Court of Justice, but the claimants did not press the case.

So the ball is now in Parliament’s court.

A majority will vote to trigger Article 50 but a majority also believe – or at least have believed relatively recently – that a UK exit on World Trade Organisation terms and tariffs, as implicitly accepted as a possible outcome (though not aimed for) by Theresa May in her Lancaster House speech, would be bad news for the country and their constituents.

Can these two sentiments, one public and one mainly private, be reconciled?

Right now the former looks like winning but do not underestimate the power of a huge responsibility.

One MP who has been instructed to vote for Article 50 told me he could not.

He said: This is heading for disaster and in future years I want people to know I did the right thing – and there are plenty more like me.

Some of this sentiment has tentatively expressed itself on the floor of the House of Commons already.

A series of ‘usual suspect’ Remain Tory MPs called for a white paper but they were joined by new voices, such as Stephen Hammond.

There are enough rebels on the white paper issue to cause Number 10 a fright.

Expect that white paper in some form.

The more substantive point is about the endgame.

Mrs May promised a vote for MPs at the end of the process. MEPs in the European Parliament have a clear veto. Will MPs have the same powers as MEPs? And will that vote be meaningful?

I put this question directly to Brexit Secretary David Davis: What should an MP do if he or she believes the possibility of WTO terms and tariffs, accepted now by the PM as a possible outcome of her plan, would be a disaster for their constituency and the country?

Would they not be giving a blank cheque or a thumbs up to WTO terms?

This is the strange idea that we leap from the Article 50 Bill to two years down the road when we have the outcome.

In between times we’ve got the Great Repeal Bill for which there’ll be lots of votes on almost every aspect of European law. Then there’ll be primary legislation, laws passed by Parliament which relate to policies, and then at the end they’ll have a vote, a substantive vote, he told me.

This is not just, ‘You’ve only got one choice at the end.’ You absolutely have right to information, influence, vote and debate all the way through.

Will that be enough for Parliament?

It now has the power to insist on some of these checks and balances. In mid-February we will know if it will actually use the power confirmed by the Supreme Court.

