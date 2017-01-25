St Mary’s Hospital’s Urgent Care Service Could Undergo More Changes

Following the change of the Beacon Centre to the Urgent Care Service, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group is looking into more changes of its service at St Mary’s Hospital.

The Isle of Wight CCG is running a public consultation into whether the Walk-in Access should be scrapped during daytime hours (8:00 am – 6:30 pm) when doctor surgeries are open.

However the Urgent Care Service will provide consultants during the weekend, bank holidays and out of hours during the week.

When using the NHS 111 service, during routine opening hours, it will direct you to a local pharmacist or other community health care services.

The consultation comes following the number of challenges the Isle of Wight NHS Trust are having to face.

Accident and Emergency services will not be affected.

If you would like to have your say, you can complete the online survey here.

