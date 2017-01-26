British astronaut Tim Peake is to return to space on a second mission to the International Space Station.

He made the surprise announcement at the Science Museum on Thursday as the spacecraft that transported him to the International Space Station and back last year went on display at the London attraction.

Major Peake told Sky News he was hugely excited about returning to space.

It’s what every astronaut wants to do, he said.

Myself and my classmates from 2009, we are all going to get the second mission to the space station which is wonderful.

The work that is being done on board the space station is incredibly important and also tremendously exciting as well.

It is only natural to want to return. The one thing you miss is the view of planet Earth, of course. It is the most spectacular thing you can possibly see.

But also being involved in the space programme is hugely rewarding.

The Science Museum tweeted: Thrilling news that @astro_timpeake will return to space on a second @esa mission to the @Space_Station #Soyuz.

The Russian Soyuz space capsule is the first flown human spacecraft acquired by the museum for the UK’s national space technology collection.

Standing next to the spacecraft which brought him back home after his first 115-day mission on board ISS, Major Peake added: It is wonderful to see it … still bearing the punishment scars of coming back to Earth through Earth’s atmosphere.

The last time I saw this was in Kazakhstan in June last year, It is wonderful to have this here in London.

In an interview with Sky News at the time, he said he would return to the ISS in a heartbeat.

Asked by Sky’s Harriet Hadfield at the Science Museum when stargazers could look forward to seeing him return to space, he replied: That time will have to be decided by the European Space Agency.

