Ryde Inshore Rescue and Freshwater Lifeboat are among lifeboat crews across the country benefiting from the latest round of Government cash grants.

Ryde Inshore Rescue has been awarded £30,745.93 while the crew at Freshwater has received £22,816 from the Government’s Inshore and inland rescue boat grants.

On the shopping list for the independent crew at Ryde are a new launch vehicle, new trailer, lifejackets and radios.

Ryde Inshore Rescue Chairman, Ady Farrell, said:

“We are very lucky agian to be chosen this year for a grant – and we are delighted. “The grant will make a difference for sure. We are in desperate need of a new launch vehicle and trailer. A new trailer would mean we can launch the lifeboat in shallower water. “We will also be able to purchase new lifejackets and radios which are both vital for the safety of our crew.”

