Multiple police units from Hampshire Constabulary remain at a property in Gurnard this evening (Thursday).
Police were called to The Avenue at 4.12pm and it is understood a woman was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital under police escort.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:
“On arrival, a woman was found to be unwell and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital.
“Police enquiries are on-going to establish what has happened.”
The ambulance service confirmed it conveyed a woman to the Accident and Emergency Department at St Mary’s Hospital, after being called to The Avenue at 4.03pm.