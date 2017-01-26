Multiple police units from Hampshire Constabulary remain at a property in Gurnard this evening (Thursday).

Police were called to The Avenue at 4.12pm and it is understood a woman was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital under police escort.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“On arrival, a woman was found to be unwell and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital. “Police enquiries are on-going to establish what has happened.”

The ambulance service confirmed it conveyed a woman to the Accident and Emergency Department at St Mary’s Hospital, after being called to The Avenue at 4.03pm.

