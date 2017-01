A 45-year-old Island woman has been pronounced dead at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport this evening (Thursday).

Hampshire Constabulary says its officers were called to The Avenue, Gurnard, just before 4.15pm.

The force says its officers found a woman from Gurnard who was seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting 44170032981.

