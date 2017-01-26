A man jailed for drugs offences who had his sentence commuted by former president Barack Obama has been shot dead at a federal halfway house.

Demarlon Thomas, 31, died after two masked men with assault rifles burst into the facility where around 12 people were staying.

Michigan state police lieutenant David Kaiser told local media: One person watched over a group of them while another subject located the victim and executed him.

No one else was injured in the shooting, which happened on Monday in Saginaw, about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

Thomas was given a 19-year prison sentence in 2008 for distributing cocaine, after he was caught during a three-year police investigation.

The operation was launched to take down Saginaw’s notorious Sunny Side gang, which went on shooting rampages in the mid-2000s as it battled with rival gangs.

Mr Obama had reduced Thomas’ prison term in November as part of a commutation of 79 sentences, and he was due for release in March.

The commutation programme aimed to reduce sentences of drug offenders who would have served less time had they been convicted under current laws enacted by reforms to the criminal justice system.

(c) Sky News 2017: Man whose sentence was reduced by Obama shot dead in Michigan

