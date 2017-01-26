"Mexico will not pay for any wall," the country’s President has once again declared.

It comes after Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a 2,000-mile wall along the border with Mexico and insisted that the US neighbour would absolutely 100% pay for it.

Mr Trump said construction would begin immediately.

But President Enrique Pena Nieto reasserted that Mexico would not pay a single peso towards it.

I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us, said Mr Nieto in a televised message to his nation.

I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall.

Mexico gives and demands respect as the completely sovereign nation that we are.

Mr Nieto made no mention of whether his visit to the White House next week to meet Mr Trump would still go ahead.

He was criticised at home for hosting the billionaire during the US presidential campaign in August despite the Republican’s history of hurling insults at Mexico, whose nationals he has derided as rapists and criminals.

Mr Trump, whose campaign rallies were filled with supporters chanting build the wall, said as he signed the orders on Wednesday: A nation without borders is not a nation.

Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders.

He added: We are going to get the bad ones out. The criminals and the drug dealers and gangs and gang members and cartel leaders. The day is over when they can stay in our country and wreak havoc.

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada resumed his Twitter assault on Mr Trump’s project.

Addressing the White House Press Secretary, he tweeted: Sean Spicer, I’ve said this to @realDonaldTrump and now I’ll tell you: Mexico is not going to pay for that f****** wall. #F******Wall.

Mr Trump would need to get approval from Congress for any new funding for the wall – with costs estimated at £5.2m ($6.5m) per mile for a single-layer fence by the Government Accountability Office.

The total cost, nature and extent of the wall remain unclear. The President last year put the cost at probably $8bn (£6.3bn), although other estimates are higher.

The move forms part of the newly inaugurated President’s crackdown on immigration.

Mr Trump is expected to follow up with an order temporarily suspending the US refugee programme, ending arrivals from Syria, and refusing visas to people from a number of predominantly Muslim countries.

