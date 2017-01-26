America is famously the land of milk and honey.

And so Theresa May is heading for the White House with gifts for her hosts including apple juice, damson jam and marmalade.

Downing Street has announced the Prime Minister will give the First Lady, Melania Trump, a hamper full of produce from Chequers, the PM’s country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

For the President, Mrs May’s gift when she meets him in the Oval Office will be an engraved quaich (pronounced quake) – a traditional two-handled Scottish drinking cup or bowl.

It will hopefully delight the President, whose mother was from Scotland and who is proud of his tartan roots. The only trouble is that the 45th President of the US doesn’t drink alcohol. Never has.

Number 10 has also announced the Prime Minister will also have the opportunity to see the Churchill bust – a symbol of the strength of the transatlantic partnership – in place in the Oval Office.

According to Downing Street, the hamper for Melania contains a range of produce including Chequers apple juice, damson jam and marmalade, as well as Bakewell tarts and cranberry and white chocolate shorties.

The Quaich is described by Number 10 as an ancient Scottish artefact, whose form has not changed for centuries.

The term Quaich emerged in the mid-16th century from the Scottish Gaelic word cuach, meaning cup.

Originating in the Highlands, where clan chiefs prized them as a token of hospitality, they have been used across Scotland for centuries as a cup of friendship, said Number 10.

Today it is rarely used as a drinking vessel, but rather it is a symbol of welcome and kinship. Its two handles signify trust, both on the part of the giver and the receiver.

Tracing its origins to the distant past of Highland chivalry, the quaich is today a timeless reminder of the enduring Scottish values of friendship and hospitality.

Mr Trump is not the first teetotal US president. So was George W Bush, but he gave up alcohol having been a heavy drinker in his youth. Mr Trump says he never drank because his brother Fred died at 42 from alcoholism.

The bronze Churchill bust in the Oval Office, by Sir Jacob Epstein, has had a controversial – and at times disputed – history over the past 15 years.

It is said to have been loaned to George W Bush by Tony Blair from the Government’s art collection after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and enjoyed pride of place in the Oval Office during President Bush’s tenure.

But in 2009, when British officials offered to let Barack Obama hang on to the bust for a further four years, the White House apparently said: Thanks, but no thanks.

It was thought the reason for President Obama’s apparent snub was that during Churchill’s second spell as Prime Minister from 1951 to 1955, Britain suppressed Kenya’s Mau Mau rebellion.

And among Kenyans allegedly tortured by the colonial regime was Hussein Onyango Obama, the former President’s grandfather, it is claimed.

Mr Obama said, however, that he had decided to remove the bust of Churchill from the Oval Office to make room for one of Martin Luther King Jr.

So the Churchill bust then graced the palatial residence of Britain’s ambassador in Washington, who was Sir Nigel Sheinwald at the time.

That was until Mr Trump, within hours of moving into the White House, honoured a pledge to return the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office.

But the story was complicated even further earlier this week when the Washington Post reported that there are actually two busts, by the same artist.

The paper claimed the bust that President Obama returned to the British government is not the same bust that Mr Trump now has in the Oval Office.

The Washington Post’s account, however, takes too long to explain.

At least apple juice, damson jam and marmalade are simple, uncomplicated gifts. Let’s hope Mrs Trump enjoys them.

