WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Guardian, i, The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a difficult visit to the US as she prepares to renew the special relationship and to hold the UK’s first trade talks with President Trump.

:: Metro

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to begin construction on a border wall with Mexico.

:: Financial Times

Mr Trump’s series of executive orders have seen the Dow Jones climb above the 20,000 mark.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Southern rail could be renationalised under Government plans to stop delays and cancellations on the service.

:: Daily Express

Eating mushrooms can help fight off dementia.

:: Daily Mirror

British meat has been found to contain hormones from pregnant horses kept in horrific conditions abroad.

:: Daily Mail

Concerns have been raised over former chancellor George Osborne’s new job with finance giant BlackRock.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Thursday night’s reviewers will be Daily Mail political editor at large, Isabel Oakeshott, and Sonia Sodha, chief leader writer at The Observer.

Comments

comments