Two months of parliamentary warfare over Brexit will begin when the Government publishes emergency Article 50 legislation forced on ministers by defeat in the Supreme Court.

There have been reports that ministers will produce the bill as early as today and that parliamentary debates could begin next week.

Within hours of publication of the Government’s bill, pro-Remain MPs will begin tabling dozens of amendments which pro-Leave MPs claim are part of a plot to sabotage Brexit.

After Theresa May bowed to pressure from MPs to produce a Brexit white paper, the Brexit Secretary David Davis will face questions from MPs on what it will contain and when it will be published.

Downing Street would only say the white paper would be published in due course and insisted it will be entirely separate from the Article 50 process and legislation.

But with Labour MPs badly split on how to respond to the Article 50 bill, Jeremy Corbyn and his shadow cabinet will meet to decide whether to order backbenchers to vote for the legislation.

After Mr Corbyn said last week he would ask his MPs to vote for the Government’s bill, he immediately faced a revolt from inside the shadow cabinet and among his backbenchers.

It is estimated up to 60 Labour MPs – mostly representing constituencies that voted to remain in the EU – are threatening to defy Mr Corbyn and vote against the Article 50 process.

Shadow minister Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, said: Three quarters of my constituents voted Remain and I will stand up for them.

If it means stepping down from the front bench then that would be unfortunate – but it’s something which I’ve considered.

Other shadow ministers including Dawn Butler, Catherine West and Clive Lewis – one of the Labour leader’s closest allies in the shadow cabinet – have also indicated that they could oppose Article 50.

As a result, Mr Corbyn has suggested that he could allow a free vote, giving Labour MPs the freedom to oppose the bill, in the face of a rebellion among his frontbenchers.

A source close to the Labour leader has said he recognises the difficulties his MPs face with constituents who voted to stay in the European Union.

Up to now, Mr Corbyn has repeatedly stopped short of saying that he is prepared to force them to do so by imposing a three-line whip. Shadow ministers would have to resign if they defied the whip.

A source close to Mr Corbyn said: Jeremy will be asking Labour MPs to ensure that the triggering of Article 50 takes place.

Whipping arrangements are always settled nearer the time and will depend on the amendments and depend on the bill that is brought forwards and what contents it has.

Labour is preparing to table at least four amendments to the Government’s Article 50 legislation, including one which would require the Government to go back to Brussels if MPs vote against a final deal.

Sir Keir Starmer MP told Sky News: We want to put down an amendment dealing with a vote on the final deal.

The Prime Minister has said there will be a vote on the final deal. It’s very important that’s a meaningful vote.

In addition, the Scottish National Party has said it plans to table 50 amendments to the bill, some of which may be backed by Labour during the debates which will now dominate parliamentary business for two months.

