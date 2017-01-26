Vandalism Forces Closure Of Yaverland Toilets

A mindless act of vandalism has led to the closure of part of the public toilets in Yaverland.

The incident is alleged to have happened earlier this week, sometime on Monday (23) into Tuesday.

A sign on the door of the public convenience near Sandown said police have been informed.

Isle of Wight Councillor Ian Ward said:

“Our biggest problem with the toilets is that we sadly suffer vandalism quite regularly. It means we are forced to close them until repairs are carried out and then people complain about it. “The repair of vandalism is possibly our biggest cost. I just don’t understand why people go out of their way to damage things – I find it quite unbelievable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandown Town Council or the police on 101.

