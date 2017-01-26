VIDEO: Grant Awarded To Restore Bouldnor Battery On The Isle Of Wight

A second world war fort on the Isle of Wight will undergo much needed restoration work thanks to a large grant from Historic England.

The Forestry Commission has been awarded £70,000 to carry out emergency works on Bouldnor Battery, located in Shalfleet.

It was one of 11 fortifications that made up the military coastal defence, guarding the Solent, Southampton and Portsmouth Harbour during the war.

Works being carried out on the fort includes emergency steel propping to hold the concrete structure and a new waterproof covering to provide the protection on the structure.

The works will be carried out by local contractors GJ Banks of Cowes.

Clare Charlesworth, Heritage at Risk Principal Adviser for Historic England in the South-East said:

“We are delighted to be supporting this important site on the Isle of Wight. Without our grant there was a real risk of further deterioration and even collapse of parts of the structure. “The military heritage of the Isle of Wight is a significant reminder of the importance of this stretch of Britain’s coastline during the Second World War as well as reflecting the local history of the Isle of Wight Rifles. We look forward in continuing to work in partnership with the Forestry Commission to safeguard this piece of heritage for the future”.

Bruce Rothnie, Deputy Surveyor for the Forestry Commission, said:

“We hope this project will shine a light on this fascinating building and we are keen to hear more from local people whose stories about the battery have been invisible for so long. We are very grateful to Historic England for helping to fund the first phase of this important work to make sure this monument is still standing today. “This couldn’t have been achieved without the assistance of Forestry Commission staff and huge number of partners that supported the preservation of the monument”.

Comments

comments