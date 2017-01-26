We’ve got a chance to win big with TM Taylor and Sons: Unlock the Love!

For your chance to win, register here.

We know Valentines Day can be a tricky one – money can be tight, but you still want to get that perfect gift for the special person in your life. Luckily, Isle of Wight Radio has teamed up with TM Taylor and Sons to give you the chance to win big with Unlock the Love!

We’ve got a £500 diamond ring locked in a safe, but no one knows the combination (whoops…). All you need to do for a chance to win this fantastic gift is tell us what you think the four digit combination is to open the safe.

Throughout the week we’ll be calling you back to give you the chance to unlock the safe with your combination. If you manage to open the safe, that £500 diamond ring is yours! Every person who enters is also entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher for TM Taylor and Sons.

Terms and conditions: Must be 14 or over. You must not tell Isle of Wight Radio the combination you intend to try. You need to be available to answer the phone during the two week process in order to have your chance to win. Each randomly chosen participant is allowed to try two different combinations. Must be available to attend the Isle of Wight Radio studios on Valentines day if you win. Prize is a £500 voucher and has no exchangeable cash value. Voucher can be spent on ring or any other item in the TM Taylor and Sons stores. Full competition terms and conditions here.

