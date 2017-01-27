Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been interviewed under caution by police over an allegation of racist abuse at Heathrow airport.

The Swiss international was at Terminal Five on Monday evening when the alleged incident happened.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said a claim had been made that a member of staff had been racially abused.

The allegation was made by a third party, the spokesman said.

Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested.

He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. Enquiries continue.

Arsenal say it is a private matter in the hands of the police.

Xhaka, aged 24, was sent off during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Burnley for a lunge on Steven Defour.

He has been sent off nine times for club and country since 2014 and will now miss Arsenal’s next four games through suspension.

He was also shown a red card against Swansea earlier this season.

Arsenal signed him in 2016 from German side Borussia Munchengladbach.

(c) Sky News 2017: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka questioned over race abuse claim at Heathrow

