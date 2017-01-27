BT Europe boss Corrado Sciolla has left the telecoms giant in the wake of the accounting scandal in its Italian business.

His departure comes as the telecoms giant set out further details of the scandal in its latest trading update, days after revelations about the episode helped wipe £8bn off its shares.

Pre-tax profits fell 37% to £526m for the third quarter to the end of December as the group counted the cost of the scandal.

Prosecutors in Milan are investigating after a review launched by BT found the scale of accounting irregularities in its Italy business was much larger than first thought and would knock £530m off its bottom line.

Sources earlier this week told Sky News that while Mr Sciolla was not considered to have any involvement in the scandal, he had taken executive responsibility over the affair.

Meanwhile BT said its headline revenues were up 32% to £6.12bn for the third quarter reflecting its acquisition of mobile phone operator EE – though they were 1.5% down on an underlying basis.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: BT Europe chief Corrado Sciolla out after Italy accounting scandal

Comments

comments