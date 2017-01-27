Earl Mountbatten Hospice Open Day

An Open Day is taking place at the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice today (Friday).

The event – which runs until 1pm in Newport – is the start of celebrations of the hospice’s 35th anniversary year.

The open day provides an opportunity to learn more about the work of the team at the hospice and its services.

Earlier today, registration for Walk the Wight 2017 was officially launched live on Isle of WIght Radio.

Chief Executive Nigel Hartley said:

“It’s about starting our celebrations of our 35th anniversary. “People can come in and learn more about what we do hear about the hospice, as well as finding out about the exciting fundraising events we have planned in 2017.”

Comments

comments