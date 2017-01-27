Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s Walk The Wight Registration Is Now Open

Registrations for this year’s Walk the Wight is now officially open.

The walk, organised by the Earl Mountbatten, sees hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for the charity each year.

In it’s 27th year, the event is the largest sponsored walk of its kind in Europe.

Registration for the walk launched on Isle of Wight Radio’s “Topping In The Morning” today (Friday).

Jax Jones from Walk the Wight Support said:

“It’s the largest fundraising event on the Island, raising money for the Earl Mountbatten Hospice and you can chose to walk one of four walks. 26 miles from Bembridge to Alum Bay, the 12 miles from Bembridge to Carisbrooke, or the 14 miles from Carisbrooke to The Needles and for those who not wanting to take on the rigours of the main walk, you can also do the flat walk…all the way from Sandown to Shide and that’s 8 miles. “It’s the 35th Anniversary Earl Mountbatten Hospice this year so I’m hoping that more people will step out in support of the hospice. “The hospice is the Island’s hospice, it’s for everybody. Everyone you know will be touched by the hospice at some point in their lives so when you’re raising money for the hospice, walking the Wight, whatever you’re doing, you’re supporting your friends, your neighbours and your loved ones.”

If you would like to take part in the walk this year, sign up via the Isle of Wight Radio app, via the Earl Mountbatten Hospice website or you register in any of the hospices’ charity shops.

