Forensic teams from Hampshire Constabulary are on the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Friday) carrying out investigations at a property in Gurnard.
Police were called to The Avenue, Gurnard, just before 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).
The force says its officers found a 45 year old woman from Gurnard who was seriously ill.
She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital – we understand under a police escort – and was pronounced dead.
A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers remain at the scene today, while investigations continue.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 101