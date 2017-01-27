Forensic teams from Hampshire Constabulary are on the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Friday) carrying out investigations at a property in Gurnard.

Police were called to The Avenue, Gurnard, just before 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

The force says its officers found a 45 year old woman from Gurnard who was seriously ill.

She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital – we understand under a police escort – and was pronounced dead.

A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers remain at the scene today, while investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101

