Pickle Wars 2017 comes to Gurnard this Sunday (29th Jan).

The event is now in it’s 16th year, raising money for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

The Woodvale in Gurnard will host the unusual competition, which sees entries from across the world take part to decide the tastiest homemade pickles. The tasting and judging is carried out by visitors to the pub and gets underway from 12 sharp.

It started from humble beginnings – the first year saw just six people take part. Now over 60 entries are regularly put forward.

It’s a fun event where the top prize is a mock crown and the previous year’s winner buys the champion a pint of beer.

Terry Ashdown is one of the organisers:

“It’s all tongue in cheek really, because if you’ve got 50 different onions to taste, after the first dozen the only ones you get to know are the really horrible ones and believe you me, we do get some. “People will say ‘what have you put in your onions?’ The answer is normally is ‘I’m not telling you.’ We’ve had all sorts of things, we’ve had Jack Daniels and other whiskeys, gin, orange juioce, honey, all sorts of things. People have coloured them… it’s all tongue in cheek but people do take it seriously, everyone wants to win.”

An auction for lots such as a cold buffet for 30 people, a signed England shirt, a three night stay at a luxury hotel or 200 lollipops is always a popular event, helping to raise thousands of pounds for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation. The auction brochure can be found here.

It began 16 years ago when Terry Ashdown started taking pickled onions to the Woodvale at Gurnard. A friendly rivalry was struck up with regulars and Pickle Wars began.

But when Terry’s grandson Daniel was born, things took a more charitable turn. Daniel was diagnosed with a rare liver condition and nearly died in the first couple of weeks of life. The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation stepped in to help the family – and from then each Pickle War has been raising money for the Foundation that helped the family so much.

So far, just over £57 000 has been raised for the Foundation.

This year, there will also be a sponsored shave. Dave Rogers from All About Catering has grown his beard for the occasion and is looking forward to losing it – all for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation! David says:

“I am very much looking forward to seeing my chin again although I think I may have developed another chin which has been hiding underneath now for many years! “Its a bit of fun to help raise money for a fantastic charity”

You can donate to the great shave off here.

The popular raffle includes over 60 prizes from local businesses and people in Gurnard, Cowes and further afield.

Terry says:

“I want to say a massive thank you for the support and all the donations [from] the shops in cowes and the area which have donated bits and pieces and the auction lots and things like that.”

