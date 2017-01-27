Isle Of Wight Charities Granted £21,000 By The Wight AID Foundation

Island charities are set to benefit from the second round of grants from The Wight AID Foundation.

The foundation, which launched last year, has distributed a total of £21,000 to what it believes to be a deserving organisations.

Aspire Ryde, together with The Bus Shelter IOW, have been given £10,000 to purchase a minibus which will be used to transport homeless residents to from across the Island, back to its base in Carisbrooke.

With a grant of £3,300, The Isle of Wight Youth Trust will use the money to buy six laptops which will assist in data management to reduce the amount of paper documentation.

Money from the foundation was also awarded to UKSA. They received £7,752 towards its “Test The Water” programme which enables year 6 students to take part in free watersports sessions.

The trustee is making its next lot of donations next month. Applications to apply for a grant ends on 31 January. To find out how to apply, visit The Wight AID Foundation here.

