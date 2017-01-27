Theresa May last night closed the door on two decades of "failed" foreign policy which took Britain into the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In a speech to Republicans in Washington, Mrs May vowed that Britain and the US should never again try to remake the world in their own image.

The comments are a dismantling of Tony Blair’s doctrine of liberal interventionism set out in his Chicago speech in 1999 – in which he declared that Britain should not let brutal dictators go unchallenged.

In a clear shift towards a more traditional foreign policy based on self-interest, Mrs May said Britain and the US must defend Western values and ideas on the world stage, but not at all costs.

She warned: This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over…We must be strong, smart and hard-headed.

And we must demonstrate the resolve necessary to stand up for our interests.

Mrs May and Mr Trump will hold face-to-face talks in the Oval office today in which they are likely to discuss foreign policy, as well as the prospects of a swift trade deal when Britain leaves the EU.

The President has said US troops should never have gone into Iraq because the war destabilised the Middle East. Hillary Clinton’s record on Iraq and Libya was a key issue during the election campaign.

In her address in Philadelphia yesterday, Mrs May lavished praise on the Special Relationship which she said had defined the modern world and brought liberty and prosperity to millions.

But she took a tough line on the issue of Russia, with Mrs May saying the right approach to Vladimir Putin should be to engage but beware.

While conflict with Mr Putin was not inevitable, she said, the Prime Minister also warned against allowing eastern Europe to be regarded as his sphere of influence.

An issue likely to be on today’s agenda is policy towards Iran. Mrs May pleased the Republican audience by condemning the country’s malign influence but she does not support Mr Trump’s intention to rip up the agreement negotiated last year on its nuclear weapons and re-impose sanctions.

Mrs May said Mr Trump’s victory would allow the US to be stronger, greater, and more confident in the years ahead, as she stressed the Brexit vote would restore sovereignty and independence to Britain.

Her speech was warmly received with five standing ovations – including for her comments on Russia.

Mrs May is the first foreign leader to meet with Mr Trump since his inauguration last Friday, in a sign of Downing Street’s determination to make the Special Relationship work.

Mrs May joked about the pair’s notably different personalities – the vicar’s daughter meeting the brash businessman – telling journalists that opposites attract.

During his campaign, she had described Mr Trump’s policies as divisive, stupid and wrong, but in her speech she praised his election victory even as she voiced differences to some of his agenda.

Mr Trump caused a storm of controversy after claiming that waterboarding of terror suspects absolutely works. Mrs May said yesterday: We condemn torture and my view on that won’t change.

