High profile fashion model Hanne Gaby Odiele has just told the world that she’s intersex.

This means she was born with reproductive or sexual anatomy and/or a chromosome pattern that doesn’t fit the typical definition of male or female.

It’s thought that up to 1.7% of the world’s population has intersex traits – about the same percentage of people born with red hair.

We met in a cafe in New York’s Soho to talk about the announcement and what it took for her to speak out.

Unusually for those in the fashion industry, she arrived for the interview 20 minutes early, just as I was gobbling down a sandwich.

It wasn’t a great first impression, but one of the world’s most successful models seemed utterly unfazed, plonked herself down in the chair, and proceeded to articulate with extraordinary frankness her experience as an intersex person.

I always knew something was off, she said, recounting how as a young child, doctors would bring student groups into the examination room to observe her body.

She described feeling the shame and the stigma of something neither she nor her parents fully understood.

Hanne’s mum and dad were told that if she didn’t have irreversible surgery to remove the undescended testicles she was born with, then they could cause cancer in later life.

After undergoing the surgery Hanne was told that she would never be able to have children.

She described that operation and subsequent procedures as a really bad experience, and wishes that she’d been told she probably could have safely waited until she was old enough to understand her body and give full knowing consent.

Years later, at the age of 17, she came across the term intersex while reading a magazine article.

It changed her life, connecting her to a group of other people who had experienced similar things and made her think I’m not a freak.

Now, in the midst of an extraordinarily successful career modelling for the likes of Alexander Wang and Christian Dior, and a very happy marriage to her husband, Hanne is speaking up.

Why don’t you ever hear anyone talk about it?

It’s weird. Hopefully now I’ve come out others can too.

Intersex is just a small part of me.

I can laugh, dance, fall in love like everyone else. It’s when they try to ‘fix’ us that the problem comes.

She is working closely with InterAct, an intersex youth charity that aims to increase awareness and combat the ignorance and stigma still surrounding this relatively common condition.

