Tesco has announced a takeover of food wholesaler Booker in a deal valuing the company at £3.7bn.

Britain’s biggest supermarket said the deal would delight consumers with better availability of quality food at attractive prices.

Tesco recently posted a 0.7% rise in like-for-like sales over Christmas, but warned it faced pressure from the slump in the pound.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: Supermarket giant Tesco in £3.7bn swoop for wholesaler Booker

