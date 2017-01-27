Failure to get tough with Britain’s richest individuals is undermining confidence in the whole tax system, according to a group of MPs who are calling for a tougher approach on taxing the super-rich.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is accused of creating the impression there is one rule for the rich and another for everyone else in a scathing report by the the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

In 2009 HMRC set up a specialist unit to deal with high net worth individuals in 2009 in an attempt to better understand how they managed their affairs.

Committee chairman Meg Hillier told Sky News: What we found was that since 2009 the amount of tax paid by the wealthiest actually went down by £1bn whereas the tax take from the rest of us went up by £23bn.

Clearly if it went down by £1bn there are some questions to be asked and we are pushing HMRC to be more transparent.

The committee also highlighted concerns about potential abuse of image rights by top footballers and people in the entertainment to minimise their tax liabilities.

It disclosed that HMRC currently has open inquiries relating to the use of image rights by 43 footballers, 12 clubs and eight agents.

The MPs said they were appalled to learn that not all clubs were providing HMRC with the data it required under the terms of a voluntary agreement with the English Premier League.

Since 2009, each of the estimated 6,500 individuals worth £20m or more has been assigned a customer relationship manager by HMRC to administer their tax affairs.

But while HMRC said it had resulted in the collection of an additional £2bn in tax revenues, it was unable to explain why the income tax they paid fell by 20% – from £4.5bn in 2009-10 to £3.5bn in 2014-15 – when the overall income tax take rose by £23bn, a 9% increase.

The report found HMRC had a dismal record when it came to prosecuting the very wealthy for tax fraud in the criminal courts.

In the five years to March 31 2016, it completed just 72 fraud investigations into such individuals, with all but two having been dealt with using its civil powers. Only one case resulted in a successful criminal prosecution.

Ms Hillier said: If the public are to have faith in the tax system then it must be seen to have fairness at its heart. It also needs to work properly. In our view HMRC is failing on both counts.

A HMRC spokesman said there was absolutely no special treatment for the wealthy.

In fact we give them additional scrutiny, with one-to-one marking by HMRC’s specialist tax collectors, to ensure that they pay everything they owe, just like the rest of us do, the spokesman said.

