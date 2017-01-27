Portsmouth FC fans who live on the Isle of Wight are being given the chance to watch their team at evening games – and make it back to the Island.

Hovertravel has partnered with Lucketts, Portsmouth Football Club’s official away travel provider, to create a package just for Pompey fans on the Isle of Wight with extra- late services added to the timetable.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, said:

“We know nothing compares to seeing your team in person and we wanted to make it easy for Pompey fans to get across to Fratton Park, especially for evening games. “Hovertravel has packaged hovercraft ticket and coach travel to and from the ground plus we have arranged to operate later crossings to ensure all the fans have more flexible return times.”

Hovertravel is offering Pompey season ticket and match ticket holders, a discounted hovercraft day return with the coach for just £13 for each of the following three home games: Blackpool (Tuesday 14 February), Morecambe (Tuesday 28 February) and Grimsby (Tuesday 14 March).

There is a choice of two charters for each match: with return crossings from Southsea at either 11pm or 11.30pm.

Full details can be found here.

