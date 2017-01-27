Theresa May has walked into an American political environment perhaps unlike any other in history.

The country is inflamed over the presidency of Donald Trump – fervent supporters and outraged detractors – and hour-by-hour no one is really sure what will happen next.

Just days after his inauguration, Mrs May became the first foreign leader to fly into Washington and push her case for the most special of relationships.

She arrived with the US President apparently embarking on a trade war with Mexico and his raft of presidential directives leaving the American public and media with spinning heads.

Mrs May was given a warm welcome by senior Republicans dressed in their casual wear at an annual retreat in Pennsylvania and they cheered the parts of her speech that harked back on the history of the nations’ relationship.

Much has been made in Republican circles of their conservative idol Ronald Reagan’s relationship with Britain’s last female prime minister – and mentions of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill do good business in red states.

Mrs May, having eschewed the opportunity to meet any Democrats on the trip, did a decent job of charming their opponents with pragmatism, flattery and optimism.

But there are those in the US who are looking to the Prime Minister to deliver some reason and caution to their new President.

With a few exceptions, British prime ministers have been largely unknown figures to most Americans. But the presence of a leader who is a woman has attracted attention in a country currently highly attuned to the political world.

Mrs May’s confirmation of Britain’s continuing opposition to the use of torture was welcomed.

In her speech, her support for international institutions like the United Nations and NATO will have played better outside the room than it did inside.

Americans are grappling with what their new President means for them and the world and the approach of a British leader provides something of a reference point.

How she handles an explosive force will be a useful measuring stick for everyone.

It all makes the prospect of Mrs May appearing at a news conference with Donald Trump – an unexpected announcement from the White House – a key moment for Americans as much as Britons.

Will she – as she said she would – stand up to some of the President’s campaign excesses? How will she deal with a man prone to riff unpredictably on global affairs.

It is a critical test for both leaders – and many Americans currently have more faith in someone else’s leader than they do in their own.

