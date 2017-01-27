Yarmouth RNLI Puts New Aircraft Through Their Paces

Yarmouth RNLI has joined forces with other rescue crews to test the new AW189 Coastguard helicopter and the trial Coastguard Jetstream aircraft.

‘Exercise Top Cover’ was a coordinated, joint training exercise, with the Isle of Wight based team, to test the search and rescue capabilities of the two new aircraft off the Island’s coast.

According to the MCA, one of the RNLI training vessels from Poole pretended they had a fire on board and made a MAYDAY call to the UK Coastguard without giving its exact location. They also released a flare to indicate they were in distress.

As the Coastguard Jetstream was being put to the test to locate the vessel, the new AW189 Coastguard helicopter was also sent to the area, in readiness to rescue those on board the vessel.

Capable of carrying up to 16 people and four crew, the new AW189 has a cruising speed of 145 knots, a range of 200 nautical miles and an endurance of over four hours. It is also equipped with the latest mission management system including HD FLIR, automated search and target acquisition systems, medical data transmission, radar, GPS, AIS and full night vision capabilities, as well as icing protection system, a medical suite and a full communications suite including HF and Satcomms.

Over the next two years the AW189 will be introduced into Coastguard bases across the UK for its search and rescue missions, including at Lee-on-Solent in April.

AW189 Captain Iain Cuthbertson said:

“This was our first joint training exercise out of the Coastguard’s Lee-On-Solent Search and Rescue base which we will assume responsibility for in April. It was a very useful exercise and a fantastic experience working alongside Coastguard 41 for the first time. We worked well as a team and the aircraft handled superbly.”

Jonathan Mustard, Duty Aeronautical Controller for the UK Coastguard said:

“This training exercise was a great opportunity to test ourselves and the capabilities of the two new aircraft working together. Even though the weather conditions were fine, we were able to successfully locate a stricken vessel and perform a simulated extraction of casualties. There were more than 30 people involved in this exercise and I think that everyone would agree that it’s given us an excellent opportunity to put our assets to the test in their new environment.”

Comments

comments