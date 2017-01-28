Brading Haven Yacht Club is today (Saturday) celebrating the work of an Isle of Wight man who has helped train Islanders to use vital life-saving equipment.

Gordon Wight is the driving force behind efforts to make sure people in Bembridge are ready to use a public access defibrillator, if they need to.

Balloons and cake will be on hand later at a party of celebration at Brading Haven Yacht Club. Representatives from the Isle of Wight’s Ambulance Training and Community Response Services, the Head of Ambulance and the yacht club’s Commodore will be there to say thank you.

Invited guests include the 100 members of the community, including children, who have been trained to respond to an emergency situation, thanks to the work of Gordon Wight.

Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training & Community Response Services said:

“[Mr Wight has] a background where he feels quite passionately about the fact that the defibrillator is important in the event of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This is his community, his yacht club and he’s basically spread that passion and also raised public awareness in general about the importance of these life- saving devices. “To train that many people in that small vicinity is an achievement. Trying to orchestrate people and getting them together can be tricky…Training gives you the confidence to use that piece of kit. “A big thank you to Brading Haven Yacht Club and Gordon Wight for being so passionate and enthusiastic.”

Comments

comments