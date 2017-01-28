Sir John Hurt has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 77, his agent has confirmed.

The renowned British actor starred in more than 200 films and TV series during an illustrious career which spanned six decades.

He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, as well as his performances in The Elephant Man, Alien, and Midnight Express.

Sir John, who was born in Derbyshire, found new fans when he starred as wandmaker Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.

He also appeared in two special episodes of Doctor Who to mark the sci-fi show’s 50th anniversary in 2013.

One of Sir John’s most recent performances was in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie, which was released in the UK just eight days ago.

The actor was knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2015, when he was midway through a course of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

Sir John won four BAFTA awards during his career, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his outstanding contribution to British cinema in 2012. He was also nominated for two Academy Awards.

Last June, he pulled out of the West End production The Entertainer on advice from doctors, as he had been suffering from an intestinal complaint.

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, tweeted: Very sad to hear of John Hurt’s passing. It was such an honour to have watched you work, sir.

Actor Stephen Fry said Sir John was a great on the stage, small screen and big.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said the 77-year-old was immensely talented and deeply beloved, while writer and director Mel Brooks described Sir John as a truly magnificent talent.

He added: No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.

Sir John had continued to work throughout his treatment for pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife Anwen Rees-Myers, who he married in 2005.

Comments

comments