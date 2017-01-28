Isle of Wight man Lewis Sheppard is through to the final of a national music competition.

He has fought off tough competition to reach the final in the Open Mic UK competition.

Tonight (Saturday), Lewis will take to the stage at the Birmingham NEC in a bid to become the overall winner.

He will be performing his original song Perfumë in the final, the song which won him the coveted Best Original Song award in the semi-finals. (watch the video below)

Lewis says:

“There’s been some pretty serious competitors I’ve been up against. It’s quite nice to start to realise where I can achieve if I keep pushing myself.”

Describing his music Lewis says:

“It’s very like pop/acoustic sort of Newton Faulkner, Ed Sheeran type of stuff with my own kind of sting on it.”

On the Island, Lewis is part of covers band The Rockafellas, perfoming in pubs and venues across the Island.

If Lewis does win, he’ll be able to claim prizes including studio time to record a debut album and a video for the best single, plus extensive media promotion from a professional PR company.

You can support Lewis and help him win by texting OPEN75 to 84222 – texts cost £1.

Watch the Lewis Sheppard Youtube video of his live performance of Perfumë here

