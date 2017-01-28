Footage has emerged of a pickup truck violently crashing into a bus in New York.

Passengers were seen trying to shield themselves from the impact in the moments before the collision.

Amazingly, only minor injuries were reported following the crash in Syracuse.

Two people, including the bus driver, were treated for chest pain in nearby hospitals.

Neil Brownell, the 82-year-old man behind the wheel of the pickup truck, was unhurt.

Local reports suggest Mr Brownell had accidentally hit his accelerator instead of the brake when his truck went barrelling into the bus, which had stopped at a traffic light.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the accident.

